DEKALB JUNCTION, N.Y. (WWNY) - Anna F. Grant, 92, formerly of DeKalb Junction, died on October 4, 2020, at Canton Potsdam Hospital, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements.
There will be a graveside service on, October 10th, 2:00 PM at Hermon Cemetery, Pastor Joe Weidler officiating.
Anna is survived by her husband of 72 years, Clarridge “Don” Grant, sons, Thomas and Emily Grant, Lisbon, Bruce and Bonnie Grant, DeKalb Junction, a daughter, Kitty and Steven Cook, Massena, brothers, Orin and Bonnie Thomas, Colton, Bing and Betsy Thomas, Massena, a sister, Kay and Robert O’Brian, Lowville, 8 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Steven Grant, brothers Allen, Joseph, Glenn and Francis Thomas, and a great grandson Grant Woodrow.
Anna was born on July 2, 1928 in the Town of Pierrepont, to the late Roy and Katherine Dorothy Thomas. After graduating from high school she graduated from the Wallace Business School in Ogdensburg. She married Don on July 21, 1948 at the United Methodist Church in Colton.
Anna was the secretary to the director of the ARC of Canton until the late 70′s.
She was a past member of the United Methodist Church in Colton and loved being a homemaker, reading and knitting.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Maplewood Nursing Home or the charity of one’s choice.
