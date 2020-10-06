The bell is back where it belongs

TURIN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Turin Methodist Church was quieter the past couple of years. In 2018, the church had to remove its signature bell because the inside was in rough shape.
“All of the support underneath it was rotted and we were afraid it was going to come right down through. It weighs 1,500 pounds. You couldn’t leave it up there. So, but it’s been a real struggle to get it back up there again,” said Howard Leitner, administrative board chairman.
But on Tuesday, the bell was hoisted back to its home.
The original plan was to replace the bell in a year, but it took longer than expected to raise the money. The project cost north of $15,000.
“Well a lot of people donated and were very generous and we did fundraisers and we all donated from the church,” said
Betty Black, treasurer.
“We had barbecues, chicken barbecues and just raised money in a variety of ways. The members have given generously and the community has given. It’s all been local money,” said Leitner.
The bell was originally put on the church back in the early 1900s, and until a couple of years ago, it had never been taken down. So now Sunday services will feel a little more normal.
“It was very refreshing this morning to hear it. It’s nice that a lot of the older people really wanted it back up there,” said Black.
