Coronavirus cases send classes online at SUNY Cortland

CORTLAND, N.Y. (AP) - Students at SUNY Cortland will be switching to remote learning for two weeks because of rising coronavirus cases.
College officials say the shift away from in-person learning would start on October 7.
The state had set a threshold of 100 coronavirus cases as a trigger for a return to remote learning for at least two weeks.
SUNY Cortland hit that mark on Monday.
Other SUNY campuses have been impacted by coronavirus cases as well in the last month.
