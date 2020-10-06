Former Drum soldier draws prison term for firearms theft

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - A second former Fort Drum soldier has been sentenced to time in federal prison for breaking into two firearms dealers in St. Lawrence County.
Devin Biggs, 21, was sentenced Tuesday to 24 months for stealing five long guns during the burglary of a gun shop in Gouverneur, and to participating in a burglary at a DeKalb Junction firearms dealer in which five handguns were stolen.
Both break-ins happened during September, 2019.
All stolen firearms were recovered during the investigation of these crimes, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Syracuse.
Diggs also admitted to knowingly possessing stolen firearms taken during those burglaries in his barracks at Fort Drum.
Diggs’s co-defendant, Rian Patterson, was sentenced to serve 30 months in prison last week.
In addition to his term of imprisonment, the court also sentenced Diggs to serve three (3) years of post-imprisonment supervised release and ordered him to pay a restitution to the victims.
This case was investigated by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the U.S Army Criminal Investigation Division (ARMY CID), the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, and the New York State Police, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Sutcliffe.
