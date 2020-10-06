German flag raised at Watertown city hall

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - For the next day or so, you’ll see another nation’s flag flying outside Watertown city hall next to the American flag.
It’s the German flag, raised Tuesday to note German-American Day. The day celebrates German heritage and culture in the U.S.
The president of Watertown’s German-American Club said seeing the flag fly at city hall brought her back to her roots.
“It’s like I go back to my home country for a moment. And just remember the things I experienced in the old world, if you will," said Barbara Eddy.
"And to have that acknowledged here, I mean of course the thoughts are mine, but to have it acknowledged here by raising the flag is just special.”
City officials said the flag will fly for the next day or so.
