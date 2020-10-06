ONNY Launches Robust Virtual Event Schedule

ONNY has created a Website Usage Parental Consent and Release Form in voluntary compliance with The Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), (www.coppa.org). This is a federal law intended to help parents/legal guardians remain in control of the personal information websites and other online services can collect from their children under 13 years of age. Although nonprofit organizations are exempt from COPPA, ONNY takes seriously the privacy rights of children. Therefore, it is following COPPA rules by obtaining verifiable parental consent for the collection, use, or disclosure of a child’s personal information on its website