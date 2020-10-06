ONNY Launches Robust Virtual Event Schedule

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
When COVID-19 struck this past March, the Orchestra of Northern New York cancelled its March, April and July concerts. As the spring progressed and there appeared to be little abatement of the spread of coronavirus, the ONNY Board decided to cancel the August, October and December 2020 concerts out of an abundance of caution for musicians and audience members. That’s when the Program Committee of the North Country’s only year-round professional orchestra kicked its creativity into high gear.
The results of months of planning and new uses of technology platforms are five new digital programs titled, ONNY ONLINE – Instrumental to Our Future. All offerings, available at www.onny.org/online, are sponsored by: the New York State Council on the Arts, a state agency with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the NYS Legislature (required attribution) and the Northern New York Community Foundation; with generous support from Gary and Kimberly Busch, Hannawa Falls; Gary and Mary Ellen Morgan, West Winfield; and Timothy and Jill Savage, Canton.
Tuesday Talks with the Maestro features ONNY Founder, Music Director and Conductor Kenneth Andrews in recorded interviews with the Orchestra’s principals, musicians, and staff. These talented people reveal on and when they started their musical careers, the high and a few low points along the way to their current careers. New sessions are available at noon each Tuesday.
Behind the Scenes of ONNY presents fascinating conversations with some of the people who make possible ONNY concerts. Tim Savage, ONNY’s immediate past president (2011-2020), hosts these discussions with sponsors, donors, board members, the ONNY transportation crew, and even an ONNY Young Artist Competition participant. New videos go live at noon every Thursday.
ONNY Beyond the Stage showcases the extraordinary individual talents of ONNY musicians who are delighted to perform once again from their homes, studios, in nature, and in other non-traditional settings. These videos highlight each musician’s personally selected pieces and can be enjoyed from the comfort and safety of one’s own home.
Mini Music Lessons by ONNY Musicians offers music students of all ages a free 20-minute one-on-one lesson via a private Zoom link. To request a lesson, simply e-mail lessons@onny.org. ONNY musicians are volunteering their time to offer this program.
Finally, Improv Sessions with ONNY Musicians is a program coordinated by Amalio “Mario” Pratti, a charter member of ONNY and one of its bassists for more than 30 years. Mr. Pratti is the Director of Orchestras for the Massena Central School District.
The program is open to young instrumentalists and vocalists in Grades 5-12 anywhere in the U.S. Students have the opportunity to express their feelings by creating a video of a one- to two-minute improvisation using the backing track on ONNY’s website. Students will then receive personal feedback from ONNY musicians. No experience is necessary to create an improvisation, but a signed Parental Consent Form must be submitted prior to participating in the program.
ONNY has created a Website Usage Parental Consent and Release Form in voluntary compliance with The Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), (www.coppa.org). This is a federal law intended to help parents/legal guardians remain in control of the personal information websites and other online services can collect from their children under 13 years of age. Although nonprofit organizations are exempt from COPPA, ONNY takes seriously the privacy rights of children. Therefore, it is following COPPA rules by obtaining verifiable parental consent for the collection, use, or disclosure of a child’s personal information on its website
Sponsorship opportunities are available to area businesses for the online programs. Advertisements will be inserted into sponsored videos for all who view the programs. Sponsorships start at $60. For more information, contact Kathy Del Guidice, Executive Director, at executivedirector@onny.org or 315-212-3440.
Talks with the Maestro - start today at Noon - Here is that schedule:
Tuesday talks with the Maestro
Conductor:
Kenneth Andrews
Founder, Music Director and Conductor Kenneth Andrews hosts interviews with the Orchestra’s principals, musicians and staff.
Occurrences:
Date:
Tuesday, September 8, 2020 - 12:00pm
Introduction of ONNY ONLINE offerings by host, Kenneth Andrews
Date:
Tuesday, September 15, 2020 - 12:00pm
Guest: Amalio Pratti, Bassist, Guest Principal and Charter Member; Director of Orchestras for Massena Central Schools, announces Improv Sessions with ONNY Musicians
Date:
Tuesday, September 22, 2020 - 12:15pm
Guest: John Lindsey, Concertmaster and Charter Member; SUNY Distinguished Teaching Professor Emeritus (Violin), Crane School of Music, SUNY Potsdam; Member, Adirondack Pro Musica
Date:
Tuesday, September 29, 2020 - 12:00pm
Announcement of Three-Concert 33rd ONNY Season by host, Kenneth Andrews
Date:
Tuesday, October 6, 2020 - 12:00pm
Guest: Charles “Chuck” Guy, Principal Tuba, ONNY Players' Liaison and Board Member; Professor of Tuba, Crane School of Music, SUNY Potsdam; Principal Tuba, Northern Symphonic Winds; Member, Potsdam Brass Quintet
Date:
Tuesday, October 13, 2020 - 12:00pm
Guest: Jennifer Kessler, Assistant Concertmaster; Lecturer, Music Education, Crane School of Music, SUNY Potsdam; Concertmaster, Northern Lights Orchestra; Member, Carriage House String Quartet
Date:
Tuesday, October 20, 2020 - 12:00pm
Guest: Roy Schaberg, Principal Horn Emeritus and Charter Member; Professor Emeritus (Horn), Crane School of Music, SUNY Potsdam; former Member, Potsdam Brass Quintet
Date:
Tuesday, October 27, 2020 - 12:00pm
Guest: Jill Rubio, Principal Flute; ONNY Personnel Manager; Adjunct Professor of Flute, Crane School of Music, SUNY Potsdam; Principal Flute, Northern Symphonic Winds; Member, Rubio Flute and Guitar Duo; Music teacher and Band Director, Grades 7-12, Potsdam Central Schools
Date:
Tuesday, November 3, 2020 - 12:00pm
Guest: Mark Hartman, Principal Trombone Emeritus and Charter Member; SUNY Distinguished Teaching Professor Emeritus (Trombone), Crane School of Music, SUNY Potsdam; Member, Potsdam Brass Quintet
Date:
Tuesday, November 10, 2020 - 12:00pm
Guest: Keith Ziemba, Orchestra Librarian; former Director of Bands, Edwards-Knox Central Schools; Principal Trumpet, Northern Lights Orchestra
Date:
Tuesday, November 17, 2020 - 12:00pm
Guest: Julianne Kirk-Doyle, Principal Clarinet; Professor of Clarinet, Crane School of Music, SUNY Potsdam; Director, Crane Youth Music; Member, Aria Reed Trio; Principal Clarinet, Northern Symphonic Winds
Date:
Tuesday, November 24, 2020 - 12:00pm
Guest: Gary Busch, author of ONNY Program Notes; Professor of Music History, Crane School of Music, SUNY Potsdam; Piano Soloist
Date:
Tuesday, December 1, 2020 - 12:00pm
Guest: Gail Schaberg, former Principal Flute and Charter Member; Professor of Music Emerita (Music Education), Crane School of Music, SUNY Potsdam; former Principal Flute, Northern Symphonic Winds
Date:
Tuesday, December 8, 2020 - 12:00pm
Guest: Scott Lavine, Principal Timpani/Keyboard and Charter Member; Professor Emeritus (Music Education), Crane School of Music, SUNY Potsdam; Conductor, Northern Symphonic Winds; former Director of Bands, Norwood-Norfolk Central School
