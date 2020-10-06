A pleasant day ahead

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be a mostly sunny day.
It will become a little breezy in the afternoon, when temperatures will reach the mid-60s.
It clouds up overnight and we could see rain by morning. Showers will be scattered throughout the day Wednesday.
It will be windy with gusts to around 45 miles per hour. Highs will be in the low 60s.
There’s a small chance of showers on Thursday. Highs will be in the low 50s.
It will be mostly sunny Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. There’s a small chance of rain on Saturday.
Highs will be in the upper 50s Friday, the upper 60s on Saturday, and the mid-60s on Sunday.
It will be partly sunny with a chance of showers on Monday. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
