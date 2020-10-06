Police on scene of standoff in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Police, armed with long guns, are on the scene of a standoff in a Watertown neighborhood.
City police and Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Tilden Street shortly after noon.
7 News reporter Brendan Straub says he saw police with long guns.
Officials told him he needed to move back for his safety.
Yellow police tape has been put up around the area of Tilden and Lillian street.
7 News will update this story when we get more information.
