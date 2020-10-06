Robert Francis Grimmer, 86, formerly of Lowville and Croghan

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Robert Francis Grimmer, 86, of Meadowbrook Terrace, formerly of Lowville and Croghan, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at University Hospital, Syracuse.
There will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meadowbrook Terrace, 21957 Cole Road, Carthage, NY 13619.
Bob is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Shelly and Scott Woessner of Columbia Falls, Montana; two grandsons, Rob Campany and fiance' Danielle, of Carthage; Randy Grimmer Jr.; three great-grandchildren, Robby, Randy and Azlynn; Bob was predeceased by his first wife, Diane; a daughter, Debra Sauer; and a son, Randy Grimmer.
Bob was born on January 28, 1934 in Croghan, NY, a son of the late Sylvester John and Elizabeth Henry Grimmer. He attended school locally. On May 22, 1954, he married Diane Rennie. Bob worked doing contruction for many years. Diane passed in 1996. He later married Mary Tenny. The marriage ended in divorce.
Bob was a communicant of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan. He enjoyed eating out and going for rides. He loved to visit his daughter in Montana. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, making wood crafts.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.