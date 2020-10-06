Sidewalks, food banks and more will benefit from Watertown’s block grant

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown will be getting federal funds and the city knows how it’ll spend it.
The funding comes from the CARES Act and will add more than $500,000 to Watertown’s Community Block Development Grant program.
City council agreed to the funding and rules that comes with it last night.
Mayor Jeff Smith says part of the money will help local non-profits help people.
“We’ve given $25,000 to CAPC, to the food banks in Watertown. We’ve given it to the backpack program. So, we’ve done four food banks and the backpack program of $25,000,” he said.
Smith says some of the money will improve sidewalks on the city’s north side and improve access for the disabled in Thompson Park.
