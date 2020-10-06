Simao, Jefferson County, settle long-standing land dispute

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A decade-old legal dispute has been settled between Jefferson County and developer P.J. Simao.
The fight centered on a land swap that allowed for a new entrance to be built for the Jefferson County Industrial Park. That’s the Fisher Road entrance, which shares an intersection with State Route 12F and Salmon Run Mall Road.
The settlement includes the county buying a 0.2-acre strip of land along Fisher Road from Simao’s company, Onondaga Development, LLC. Jefferson County will pay $126,000.
The deal now frees up land that was in litigation for potential development.
“It’s a move in the right direction, a positive outcome for all parties involved and the (industrial) park at large,” said Jefferson County Legislative Chairman Scott Gray.
“I’m happy to come to a mutually beneficial resolution that was long overdue,” said Simao.
Read the settlement announcement below:
