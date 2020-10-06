Taxes would go down under St. Lawrence County’s proposed budget

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The proposed St. Lawrence County budget calls for a slight tax decrease.
County Administrator Ruth Doyle’s proposed plan takes the tax rate down from $8.28 per $1,000 of assessed value to $8.19.
If you have a $100,000 home, your tax bill would decrease by $9.54.
Doyle spending plan does not factor in any potential state cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the economy.
That’s because there’s no official word from New York state right now.
“The budget is now in the hands of the Board of Legislators to make a determination about the recommendations that I have made in the tentative budget. There are many uncertainties in the coming year and we are preparing for that. Fortunately, we have the ability to provide the board with options in the face of potential reductions in certain areas dependent upon state aid,” said Doyle.

