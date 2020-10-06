Thomas J. Tarbell, 59, of Akwesasne

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Thomas J. Tarbell, 59, of Okwarine Road, tragically died while hiking in his beloved Adirondack Mountains on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
Tom was born in Syracuse on June 9, 1961, the son of the late Huey and Cynthia (Halstead) Tarbell. He was a graduate of Paul V. Moore High School in Central Square. He continued his education, graduating from St. Lawrence University.
Tom was currently the Assistant Facilities Manager for the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe. He had a great love for hiking, photography, and live music. Tom would often be found hiking and exploring the Adirondack Mountains or at a Blues Festival and most definitely would have a camera in hand!
Tom is survived by his daughter, Chevy Montour-Tarbell of Cornwall Island and her daughter, Kylinn Mary; his brother, Morris (Nelwyn) Tarbell of Syracuse; his stepfather, Hosea Golden of Syracuse; and many dear friends.
Friends may call Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 2-5:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. A celebration of his life will be held in 2021 in Syracuse.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider donations to Akwesasne Boys and Girls Club or the New York State Blues Festival.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
