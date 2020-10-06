Tomorrow’s Health: marijuana use, back pain & preschool advantage

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Cannabis users require more anesthesia during surgery than non-users, according to a new study from the University of Colorado.
Researchers also found users reported higher pain levels while in recovery and received more pain medication.
Back pain
When it comes to back pain with sciatica, starting physical therapy right away seems to help more than taking the usual wait-and-see approach.
Researchers at the University of Utah say patients who completed physical therapy reported less disability after four weeks and also at one year.
Preschool advantage
Children who attend preschool enter kindergarten with an academic advantage over children who do not, but a new study shows that advantage shrinks with time.
Researchers from Ohio State University found 80 percent of the difference in literacy score was erased by the end of the school year.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.