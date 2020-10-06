Town of Hermon bridge finished after years of work

TOWN OF HERMON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A bridge renovation years in the making is now completed in the town of Hermon.
The McBrier Bridge has stretched over Elm Creek since 1870, but had been closed down for a while because of safety concerns.
The community has been working to renovate it for six years and celebrated its completion over the weekend.
The unveiling ceremony also honored the late Edwin Merton McBrier, who, in the 20th century, oversaw an earlier renovation of the bridge and donated the land that is now the park attached to it.
