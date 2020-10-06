Traffic advisory: intersection of East Main, West Main & Mill in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The intersection where East Main, West Main, and Mill streets meet in Watertown will be closed to traffic for part of the day Tuesday.
City crews are scheduled to begin milling and paving the intersection at around 7:30 a.m. That work is expected to last until about midday.
People going to the Stewart’s Shop or Tim Hortons are asked to enter and leave Mill Street at the Lynde Street traffic light.
Starting Wednesday, drivers can expect lanes to be closed through the endo of the week. That will give crews a chance to work on underground utilities and make repairs to the road base.
Drivers may want to take a different route.
