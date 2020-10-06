Watertown boys’ soccer team patiently waiting for spring

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - While some schools get ready to play a season, others are waiting until spring.
Schools in Jefferson County along with Sandy Creek will wait until spring. One of those schools is Watertown.
Cyclones boys' soccer coach Todd Heckman says it’s been an odd year to say the least but knowing that a season is planned for spring makes it easy to look ahead to better days.
“It’s been very different throughout the COVID,” he said. "I haven’t practiced with the players for over seven months, so it’s been different in that regard. I’m finally seeing the boys at school. We’re going to start our intramural program on Wednesday and we’ll get about 15 kids at intramurals, but it’s only in-house players, so we don’t get to travel. It’s not very competitive. In the future we hope, we can’t wait until March 1st when the fall two starts, we hope to be ready for it.
“I certainly miss it, I certainly miss being out in the field with the boys and practicing and getting ready for games, but we should be able to get that in the spring.”
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.