Carthage-area man, accused of raping girl, indicted on 51 criminal counts

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a 38 year old Carthage-area man for allegedly raping a girl.
State police arrested Eric Woods in December 2019.
On Wednesday, the grand jury handed up a 51-count indictment against Woods.
The counts include:
- first-degree rape
- third-degree rape
- 12 counts of first-degree sexual abuse
- 18 counts of second-degree criminal sexual act
- 17 counts of third-degree criminal sexual act
- 2 counts of second degree sexual abuse
According to the indictment, Woods had sexual contact with a girl on numerous occasions between 2013 and 2019.
The assaults allegedly began when the child was 10 years old.
