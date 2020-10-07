Carthage-area man, accused of raping girl, indicted on 51 criminal counts

By 7 News Staff | October 7, 2020 at 1:46 PM EDT - Updated October 7 at 2:25 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a 38 year old Carthage-area man for allegedly raping a girl.

State police arrested Eric Woods in December 2019.

On Wednesday, the grand jury handed up a 51-count indictment against Woods.

The counts include:

  • first-degree rape
  • third-degree rape
  • 12 counts of first-degree sexual abuse
  • 18 counts of second-degree criminal sexual act
  • 17 counts of third-degree criminal sexual act
  • 2 counts of second degree sexual abuse

According to the indictment, Woods had sexual contact with a girl on numerous occasions between 2013 and 2019.

The assaults allegedly began when the child was 10 years old.

