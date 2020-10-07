Donald G. Gravel, Sr., 72, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Donald G. Gravel, Sr., 72, a resident of Depot Street, peacefully passed away on Wednesday evening, September 30, 2020 at the Highland Nursing Home.
Donnie was born on February 7, 1948 in Massena, a twin son of Arthur and Faye (Watson) Gravel. He worked at Times Wire and Fiber in Meriden, Connecticut as a Warehouse Manager for 25 years until becoming disabled. Donnie was an active member of the Massena Rod and Gun Club and enjoyed hunting and working on cars.
Donnie is survived by his children, Martina Gravel and Donnie Gravel, Jr., both of Bradner, Ohio; 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren; his sister, Virginia Compo of Potsdam; his brother, Arthur Gravel of Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his twin brother, Ronald D. Gravel on April 26, 2020.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however there will be no services.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Massena Rod and Gun Club.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
