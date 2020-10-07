Driver accused of having meth materials in vehicle

LYONSDALE, N.Y. (WWNY) - An Oneida County man was charged after authorities allegedly found meth-making materials in the vehicle he was driving.
Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say they stopped 33 year old William Shutts of Forestport, N.Y. on Sunday on Moose River Road in the town of Lyonsdale.
After finding his driver’s license had been revoked, deputies inventoried the contents of the vehicle before it was towed and found materials used to make meth and other paraphernalia.
Shutts was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, third-degree manufacturing methamphetamine, criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and failure to maintain lane.
He was arraigned in Greig town court and released on his own recognizance.
The state police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team assisted deputies at the scene.
