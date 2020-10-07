2 injured when pickup truck slams into tree in Lewis County

Crash (Source: wwny)
By 7 News Staff | October 7, 2020 at 12:59 PM EDT - Updated October 7 at 1:18 PM

TOWN OF LYONSDALE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Lewis County teenager is in stable condition after a pickup truck he was riding in struck a tree.

State police said 15 year old Jordan Rogers of Port Leyden had to be airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse because of his injuries.

The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Kosterville Road in the town of Lyonsdale.

Troopers said 22 year old Mitchell Fruin of Lyons Falls lost control of the pickup truck he was driving and struck a tree.

Fruin was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Utica for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

