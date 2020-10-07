Jon Alden LaClair, 33, of Evans Mills

EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jon Alden LaClair, 33, of Willow Street, passed away, Saturday, October 3, 2020 as a result of an ATV accident.
Born on November 30, 1986 at Mercy Hospital, Watertown, NY, he was a son of Kip Jon and Sandra Jean Sampson LaClair.
Jon was a 2005 graduate of Indian River Central School and a 2007 graduate of SUNY Canton, with an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Construction Engineering Technology. He also earned another Associate Degree from Jefferson Community College and then a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering from Clarkson University.
He married Jessica A. Smith on September 10, 2011 in Alexandria Bay, NY.
When Jon first started working, he worked at Jreck Subs, Pizza Hut, Sonny’s Landscaping, on the farm for his great-uncle, Vernon LaFave and Barrett Paving. For the past 10 years, he was an Engineer for New York State Department of Transportation at the State Office Building, Watertown, NY.
He was a member of the Adirondack ATV Club, Harrisville, NY and the Indian River ATV Club. Rain or shine you could always find him at the track on race days.
Jon could fix anything, excelling in carpentry and mechanics. He enjoyed being outdoors 4-wheeling, snowmobiling, water sports, hunting, ice fishing, making maple syrup, working on his land, and spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Jessica; two sons, Justin, 12 and Jordan, 8; parents, Kip and Sandra LaClair, Pamelia, NY; parents-in-law, Wendell and Ann Smith, Redwood, NY; a sister and brother-in-law, Jamie and Dusten Green, Evans Mills, NY; a brother and sister-in-law, Joshua and Kylee LaClair, Philadelphia, NY; maternal grandmother, Beverly Sampson, Philadelphia, NY; paternal grandmother, Norma LaClair, Pamelia, NY; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jenna and Cody Thomas, Philadelphia, NY; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Calling hours will be 4-7 pm, Friday, October 9, 2020 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the funeral home to help cover family expenses. Go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the red Donate Now button located at the bottom of this page. Those who donate can write an expression of sympathy for the family which can be found by clicking on the Tribute Wall located on the top left. If you are unable to donate, click on the “share this fundraiser” button located next to the Donate Now button. We thank you in advance for any and all help in the family’s time of need.
