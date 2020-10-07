Lewis County encourages solar power development

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lewis County is adding an incentive to attract more solar energy companies.
The Board of Legislators voted 6-4 to allow the Lewis County Industrial Development Agency to revise the Uniform Tax Exemption Policy so large-scale solar projects get a tax break.
IDA executive director Brittany Davis says they’re gathering feedback.
She says overall the response has been positive.
“We’re considering all ends,” she said. “We’re considering the landowners, we’re considering the municipalities, we’re considering the county’s feedback.”
Not everyone on the board agreed with the change.
District 7 Legislator Greg Kultzer says the resolution would restrict taxpayers' ability to do what they want with their land.
Those for the change rebutted that, saying it’s not a requirement for landowners, but an option.
The new policy will take effect in November.
