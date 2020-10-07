Man faces charges in connection with vehicle fire

LAWRENCE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Wayne County man is accused of recklessly endangering others in connection with a reported vehicle fire in St. Lawrence County.
Sheriff’s deputies say 38-year-old Javin Watson of Wolcott, N.Y. was charged with second-degree criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, and resisting arrest in connection with the fire on Water Street in the town of Lawrence.
He was arraigned virtually by Piercefield town court and was released on his own recognizance. Orders of protection were issued.
Watson is scheduled to appear in Lawrence town court at a later date.
