Mountain Peak wraps up at Fort Drum

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Units with the 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 10th Mountain Division packed up their tents after almost two weeks of intense training on Fort Drum.
It’s called Mountain Peak. The exercise prepares soldiers for deployment and sharpens their collective war-fighting skills.
Drills include convoy movement and live-fire exercises. It involved soldiers of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd BCTs, and also the Sustainment and Aviation brigades of the division.
One of the biggest challenges is learning how to deal with weather conditions and going without the luxuries of home for an extended period of time.
“What the 10th Mountain has been able to do, what they’ve been able to replicate here at Fort Drum, is a world-class exercise that allows brigade combat teams to achieve and reach all of those essential tasks,” said Colonel Damon K. Harris, 2nd Brigade Combat Team.
Some of the soldiers - 700 of them from the 2nd BCT - will deploy to Afghanistan later this fall.
