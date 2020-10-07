New Mexico added to New York’s quarantine list

AKBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York has added New Mexico to its COVID-19 travel advisory.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that Tuesday.
That makes 33 states and two territories with high-enough infection rates to meet New York’s criteria.
People traveling to New York from those places are required to quarantine for 14 days as a way to try to prevent New York’s infection rate from increasing.
In the meantime, Cuomo says the state will reinstate restrictions on businesses, houses of worship, and schools in and around areas where coronavirus cases are spiking.
He said Tuesday that the severity of shutdowns would vary by proximity to hot spots.
The rules will take effect no later than Friday in parts of Brooklyn and Queens, sections of Orange and Rockland counties north of the city, and an area within Binghamton near the Pennsylvania border.
Twenty hotspot zip codes have an average infection rate of 5.5 percent.
The planned restrictions include school and nonessential business shutdowns in some areas. Others would see limits on gatherings and in restaurants.
The state’s infection rate outside those zip codes is 1.2 percent. In the north country, it’s .3 percent.
Here’s the full list of places affected by the state’s quarantine rules: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and Wyoming.
