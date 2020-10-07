Russell J. Coleman, 63, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Russell J. Coleman, 63, of 668 Bronson St., Watertown, passed away October 5, 2020 at the Samaritan Medical Center.
Born on January 13, 1957 in Toledo, OH, son of Virgil and Betty J. (Cugno) Coleman, he graduated from Watertown High School and later attended JCC for culinary school.
Russell was a master carpenter and worked all over the United States for many years. He returned home to Watertown in 1988 where he continued to be a carpenter and helped care for his mother. Russell was also supervisor for production and assembly for “Bike Tech” for many years. He most recently worked for his sister who owned and operates North Star Auto and Salvage in Evans Mills as a heavy equipment operator and other various positions. He loved to ride motorcycles, he was an avid gardener and loved his many cats and dogs.
Among his survivors are his long time companion of 32 years, Lonnie Coleman, Watertown, a son and daughter-in-law, Harley and Julie Hoistion Coleman, Watertown, a daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and Marshall Lunderman, Black River, five grandchildren, Madison, Jacob, Kenadie, Mason and Joseph, his sister and brother-in-law, Madeline and Scott Shoen, Evans Mills, and his 4 nieces.
Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. It was Russell’s wish to be cremated. There will be no services or burial at this time.
Donations may be made to the SPCA Water St., Watertown, NY 13601.
Online condolence may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com
