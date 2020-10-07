Russell J. Coleman, 63, of Watertown

Russell was a master carpenter and worked all over the United States for many years. He returned home to Watertown in 1988 where he continued to be a carpenter and helped care for his mother. Russell was also supervisor for production and assembly for “Bike Tech” for many years. He most recently worked for his sister who owned and operates North Star Auto and Salvage in Evans Mills as a heavy equipment operator and other various positions. He loved to ride motorcycles, he was an avid gardener and loved his many cats and dogs.