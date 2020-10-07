School makes sure no student goes hungry through backpack program

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - One local school district is making sure that none of its students go home hungry.
The Sackets Harbor School developed a backpack program a decade ago and continues to find ways to help pay for it.
The goal is to send kids home with a bag of nonperishable foods on the weekends.
The school provides food and other household products for more than 30 children.
“For the last ten years, the backpack program has been our baby. We have planned for it, we shop for the program and we care passionately about it and are so appreciative to see that our community has embraced it and supports it on such a high level,” said Jennifer Gaffney, district superintendent.
The school will be holding its third annual fall fundraiser on October 23.
Pickup locations will be at RJ’s Catering in Adams Center and at Sackets Harbor School.
