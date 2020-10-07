State continues intense focus on COVID-19 hotspots

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The state’s COVID-19 hotspot areas are adding to the number of statewide hospitalizations at over three times their population rate.
In a phone conference Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the number of people in hospitals because of the coronavirus on Tuesday jumped up 43 from the day before to 748.
The infection rate in those areas – 5.1 percent -- is five times higher than the statewide average of 1.05 percent.
The north country’s infection rate was .1 percent.
There were 176 people in intensive care on Tuesday, 72 on ventilators.
Eight people died.
As part of the state’s focus on those areas, the governor announced plans Tuesday for the state to reinstate restrictions on businesses, houses of worship, and schools in some downstate areas for 14 days.
Those restrictions are expected to happen by the end of the week.
The governor said there would be no need for increasing restrictions if people in those communities had followed the law in the first place and if local governments had enforced it.
