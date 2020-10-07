State suspends Hitchin’ Post’s liquor license

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The State Liquor Authority has suspended the liquor license of Watertown’s Hitchin' Post Tavern.
Signs on the bar spell out some of the reasons for the state’s decision.
According to the SLA, it stems from an incident on September 27th, where police officers apparently observed a large crowd, with patrons not maintaining social distancing or wearing masks.
Video obtained by 7 News from early September shows a similar scene.
The state’s notice doesn’t say if or when Hitchin' Post’s license will be reinstated.
7 News was not able to speak with the bar’s management Wednesday night.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.