State suspends Hitchin’ Post’s liquor license
The State Liquor Authority has suspended the liquor license of the Hitchin' Post Tavern in Watertown (Source: wwny)
By 7 News Staff | October 7, 2020 at 9:08 PM EDT - Updated October 7 at 9:15 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The State Liquor Authority has suspended the liquor license of Watertown’s Hitchin' Post Tavern.

Signs on the bar spell out some of the reasons for the state’s decision.

A notice from the State Liquor Authority is posted at the entrance of the Hitchin' Post Tavern in Watertown (Source: wwny)

According to the SLA, it stems from an incident on September 27th, where police officers apparently observed a large crowd, with patrons not maintaining social distancing or wearing masks.

Video obtained by 7 News from early September shows a similar scene.

The state’s notice doesn’t say if or when Hitchin' Post’s license will be reinstated.

7 News was not able to speak with the bar’s management Wednesday night.

