Watch: Assembly candidates face off in lively debate

“Mr. Walczyk talked about a lot of things he wanted to get done in 2018,” said Hammond. “We are seeing the highest unemployment rates we’ve ever seen in this district. We’re seeing higher poverty rates. We’re seeing all these different things he wanted to tackle in Albany, but just couldn’t seem to get done. And I’m t telling you right now, the reality of it is, it’s because he has an 'R' next to his name.”