Windy, with gusts to 50 mph

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be a rainy, windy day.
Temperatures started mostly in the upper 50s Wednesday and won’t climb much. Highs will be in the low 60s.
Rain moves in Wednesday morning and will be with us much of the day. Downpours could be heavy at times.
There’s a wind advisory from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday for Jefferson and Lewis counties. Gusts could be as high as 50 miles per hour.
It dries up overnight and Thursday will be a mostly sunny day with highs in the mid-50s.
It will be mostly sunny and around 60 on Friday.
Temperatures pop up to around 70 on Saturday. It will be partly sunny with a small chance of rain.
It will be mostly sunny and in the upper 50s on Sunday.
Temperatures will be around average – in the upper 60s – on Monday and Tuesday with a chance of rain each day.
