Arleigh D. Rice, 88, of Lowville

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Arleigh D. Rice, 88, of Rice Road, Lowville, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, Utica.
There will be no calling hours or funeral service. A graveside service will held at the convenience of the family in West Lowville Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Cynthia; five children and their spouses, Sara and James Cronin of Brighton; Paul and Donna Rice of Lowville; John Rice of Liverpool; Dean and Lori Rice of Johnstown; Andrew and Robin Rice of Canandaigua; eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, Dr. L. Paul and Sandy Rice of Saratoga Springs; nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a son, Mark Alan Rice, who passed at birth.
Arleigh was born on September 11, 1932 in Lowville, NY, a son of the late Ernest and Isabel Davenport Rice. He worked on the family farm and graduated from Lowville Academy in 1950 and went on to attend Canton ATC. He returned to the family farm and later enlisted in the U.S. Army. On April 24, 1954, he married Mary Cynthia Ross at Lowville United Methodist Church with Rev. Thomas Williams officiating. He served from 1953-1956, during the Korean War and continued to serve in the reserves until 1961. He and his wife purchased the family farm in 1956 operating as Windloc Farms for 48 years, the last 25 in partnership with their eldest son, Paul. In 1968, Arleigh was NYS runner up in the Jaycees NYS Outstanding Young Farmers.
Arleigh served Town of Lowville for 42 years including the last 20 as Town Supervisor. He was a director and officer of several cooperatives including 16 years as a director for Dairylea. He held multiple offices with the Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts over 20 years at the local, state and national level. Arleigh and Cynthia were honored with the New York State Farm Family Award in 1990 by Governor Cuomo.
