Arleigh D. Rice, 88, of Lowville

Arleigh was born on September 11, 1932 in Lowville, NY, a son of the late Ernest and Isabel Davenport Rice. He worked on the family farm and graduated from Lowville Academy in 1950 and went on to attend Canton ATC. He returned to the family farm and later enlisted in the U.S. Army. On April 24, 1954, he married Mary Cynthia Ross at Lowville United Methodist Church with Rev. Thomas Williams officiating. He served from 1953-1956, during the Korean War and continued to serve in the reserves until 1961. He and his wife purchased the family farm in 1956 operating as Windloc Farms for 48 years, the last 25 in partnership with their eldest son, Paul. In 1968, Arleigh was NYS runner up in the Jaycees NYS Outstanding Young Farmers.