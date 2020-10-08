Binghamton University suspends in-person teaching

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) - Binghamton University will suspend in-person classes Thursday for two weeks amid a local spike in COVID-19 cases.
The college reported 89 positive tests in the current two-week reporting period. That’s below the 100-case threshold for state colleges to halt classroom instruction.
But school officials say the move will help contain the virus. The campus will remain open.
The announcement comes a day after Syracuse University said it would temporarily suspend all in-person activities except classes and some sports after the university linked a cluster of 45 coronavirus cases to an off-campus party held last week.
