Broadways Best Shows - With Big Stars

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
I was very excited to see this story posted by Theater Mania, Broadway’s Best Shows is hosting online video readings of some great plays from Kenneth Lonergan, David Mamet, Gore Vidal and other terrific playwrights.
The program starts October 14 and tickets are as low as $5, as it is a benefit for the actors' fund. Once purcheased you can watch the play reading for up to 72 hours.
Morgan Freeman
Matthew Broderick
Ellen Burstyn
Patti Lupone
Laurie Metcalfe
Vanessa Williams
Here is the information from Theater Mania’s original story:
Producer Jeffrey Richards and his Broadway’s Best Shows initiative has announced a fall season of online streamed play readings.
The productions and casts are as follows:
Gore Vidal’s The Best Man, directed by Michael Wilson — October 14 Starring (in alphabetical order) Elizabeth Ashley, Reed Birney, Matthew Broderick, Katie Finneran, Morgan Freeman, Julie Halston, Stacy Keach, Robert Krulwich, John Malkovich, Zachary Quinto, Phylicia Rashad, Robert Sella, Lee Wilkof, Vanessa Williams, Whitney Winfield with Sean Close, Travoye Joyner, Jered McLenigan, and TJ Wagner.
Kenneth Lonergan’s This Is Our You, directed by Lila Neugebauer — October 20 Starring Lucas Hedges, Paul Mescal, and Grace Van Patten
David Mamet’s Race, directed by Phylicia Rashad — October 29 Starring Broadway cast members David Alan Grier and Richard Thomas, joined by Ed O’Neill and Alicia Stith
David Mamet’s Boston Marriage, directed by the playwright — November 12 Starring Patti LuPone, Rebecca Pidgeon, and Sophia Macy
Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya, adapted by Neil LaBute and directed by Danya Taymor — November 19 Starring Alan Cumming, Samira Wiley, Constance Wu, Ellen Burstyn, Manik Choksi, K. Todd Freeman, Mia Katigbak, and Anson Mount. Narrated by Gabriel Ebert.
Donald Margulies’s Time Stands Still, directed by Daniel Sullivan — December 3 Starring original Broadway cast members Laura Linney, Brian d’Arcy James, Eric Bogosian, and Alicia Silverstone
Robert O’Hara’s Barbecue, directed by the playwright — December 10 Starring Carrie Coon, Colman Domingo, Kimberly Hébert Gregory, Annie McNamara, S. Epatha Merkerson, Laurie Metcalf, David Morse, Kristine Nielsen, Tamberla Perry, and Heather Simms.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.