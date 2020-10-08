Businesses shut in effort to contain virus in NYC hot spots

NEW YORK (AP) - Hundreds of businesses in New York City neighborhoods where COVID-19 cases have spiked were closed as city and state officials moved to quash a coronavirus uptick before it spread more widely.
All nonessential businesses in areas designated red zones by Gov. Andrew Cuomo were shuttered on Thursday and houses of worship were ordered to operate with no more than 10 people inside.
Public and private schools were closed within both the red zones and in surrounding areas designated orange zones by the governor. It was unclear exactly how many schools were affected by the shutdown.
Many of the neighborhoods where restrictions have been imposed are home to large Orthodox Jewish communities.
Leaders of those communities have complained of being singled out for enforcement.
The infection rate in those hotspots averages 5.8 percent.
The infection rate in the rest of the state is 1.01 percent.
The north country’s infection rate Wednesday was .7 percent.
Ten people died from COVID-19 on Wednesday. There were 754 people in hospitals because of the disease, 172 in intensive care, and 67 on ventilators.Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.