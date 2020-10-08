Copenhagen girls ready for unusual soccer season

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Soccer scrimmages for Lewis county Frontier League schools will take place this Friday with the regular season starting next week.
The Copenhagen girls' soccer team is preparing for a condensed 2020 Frontier League season that sees them open with a home contest on the new turf against Beaver River on October 14.
The Lady Golden Knights have a mix of veterans and younger players on this year’s squad.
“We have a couple of kids that are new to the team that have played club with us so they know kind of what we expect,” coach Charity Smykla said. “They know how the team runs and our veterans have been on teams all the way up through and they know what it takes to be champions and to work hard and our focus this year is to just do our best and work hard and see what comes out of it.”
The Lady Golden Knights are coming off a 2019 season that saw them post a 17-1-2 record and fall to Poland in the Section 3 class D championship game.
And while there is no league, sectional, or state championship to play for this season, the players say they still have something to play for.
“We definitely want to have fun this season, play just like last season like it’s any other normal season, have to make the best of it,” senior Brooke Smykla said. “We can’t just sit back and complain because there’s lots of other reasons to complain about right now and we’re just very glad to be a part of this.”
“Yeah, we’re definitely happy to be out here but we’re still going to work just as hard as we did last year and the years before that,” senior Meaghen Fitzpatrick said. “It’s the same type of situation, we’re still going to work and work hard every practice to like do good in every game we play.”
“We have a lot of young girls this year, so, and our young girls are a lot faster than normal,” junior Raegan Dalrymple said. “They’re always a lot faster, the younger ones, and that will help us a lot.”
“It will definitely be a change,” sophomore Aubree Smykla said, “but I think we’re going to adapt pretty good and it will be fine.”>
While Copenhagen will only be playing against Beaver River, Lowville, and South Lewis in an eight-game season, coach Smykla says that’s okay, with her team squaring off against opponents they usually don’t have a chance to play.
“You know it changes the season up, but it makes it fun and something new and different so if the season’s going to be different and look different, it’s great that we’re having the opportunity to play some different teams that we normally wouldn’t,” she said.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.