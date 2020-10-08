Driver in fatal crash undergoing multiple surgeries, detectives say

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 19 year old crash victim remains in a Syracuse hospital.
Mason Reisinger of Carthage was ejected when he lost control of a pickup truck on State Route 3 early Saturday in the St. Lawrence County town of Pitcairn.
On Thursday, sheriff’s detectives said they believe Reisinger is in stable, but guarded condition at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse.
They also said he is undergoing multiple surgeries.
The same crash killed 20 year old Isaiah Thomas of Watertown, who was also ejected.
Two others in the pickup were less seriously hurt.
The sheriff’s office says the group had just left a party at a nearby state forest when the crash happened.
They believe alcohol was used at the party and may have been a factor in the crash.
