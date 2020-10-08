Earl W. Cole, 89, of Watertown

His wife, Linda, passed on February 21, 2020 and Earl passed on March 20, 2020. There will be a joint graveside service for Earl W. and Linda A. Cole on Saturday, October 10, at 10 AM at the Clayton Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required for attendance. Military honors for Earl will be provided by American Legion Post 821. A celebration of their lives will be at a time and date to be announced.