Edwards-Knox extends remote learning until October 26

TOWN OF RUSSELL, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Edwards-Knox Central School District announced Thursday that fully remote learning is extended until October 26.
The original plan was to let students come back to class next Wednesday.
Last week, 3 staff members tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday, drive-up coronavirus testing was offered to the community.
The district posted a message on its website Thursday, which said the decision to continue with fully remote learning is “due to the number of staff and students in quarantine and the high volume of test results still pending from the mobile testing unit.”
Officials said they plan to resume in-person learning for Southwest Tech and out of district special education students on October 19.
Athletics will also resume at that time.
