Fire causes heavy damage to mobile home

BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A mobile home in the town of Brownville was rendered unlivable by fire Thursday morning.
Town of Brownville Fire Chief Ryan McIntosh tells 7 News that the fire at 27971 State Route 180 was called in by a passerby shortly after 7 a.m.
Firefighting efforts closed the highway for a time between Fox Road and County Route 54.
The chief said firefighters arrived to see heavy smoke and began to see flames as other department arrived.
McIntosh said the two people who lived there had left for work shortly before the fire started.
He said the fire was mostly confined to the living room area and the whole interior sustained heavy smoke damage.
The cause is being investigated and the Red Cross has been called to help the people who lived there.
The Glen Park, Depauville, and Chaumont fire departments were at the scene along with the Town of Brownville.
