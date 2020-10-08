Gouverneur school district cancels Friday classes, awaits COVID test results

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - All classes are canceled Friday in the Gouverneur Central School District.
District Superintendent Lauren French told 7 News the district will use an emergency closure day as it awaits COVID-19 test results of 6 students and staff who are experiencing symptoms.
She said the decision was made as a precaution and because under state health guidelines, anyone who does not receive an alternative diagnosis or negative test result within 48 hours is treated as a positive case.
French said there are plans to disinfect school buildings between Friday and Monday, which is Columbus Day.
The district plans to resume in-person learning next Tuesday.
