Gouverneur school district cancels Friday classes, awaits COVID test results

Gouverneur Central School District (Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff | October 8, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT - Updated October 8 at 5:05 PM

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - All classes are canceled Friday in the Gouverneur Central School District.

District Superintendent Lauren French told 7 News the district will use an emergency closure day as it awaits COVID-19 test results of 6 students and staff who are experiencing symptoms.

She said the decision was made as a precaution and because under state health guidelines, anyone who does not receive an alternative diagnosis or negative test result within 48 hours is treated as a positive case.

French said there are plans to disinfect school buildings between Friday and Monday, which is Columbus Day.

The district plans to resume in-person learning next Tuesday.

