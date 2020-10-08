The importance of checking balance to prevent falls

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Having a fall is more common than you might think. That’s why it’s important to check your balance.
Julie and Jack Gould are examples of how a little spill can have serious consequences.
In December, Jack fell when he was outside working.
“I didn’t think anything of it but as time progressed, things got worse,” he said.
A few weeks later, Jack went to have surgery due to the fall. His wife Julie drove him.
“As he was being admitted, I fell in the parking lot,” she said.
She also needed surgery from her fall and they both needed some help strengthening their balance.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 4 Americans ages 65 and older will have a fall each year.
“You can have problems with your balance and you may not realize it and suddenly you could find yourself on the ground and wonder why,” said Jack.
To help prevent accidents like Julie and Jack had, Watertown Audiology and Fyzical Therapy is holding a “Fight the Fall” campaign, offering free screening for balance.
“It’s a quick 15 minute assessment where we ask questions about their history and see if they have more a likelihood to fall. We also do a quick static screen and we’re also doing a dynamic screen,” said Dr. Meredith Bossinger, physical therapist.
A big component of assessing your balance is also checking your hearing, so Watertown Audiology and Fyzical Therapy is offering free hearing screening as well.
“I never pictured myself running the track system here, doing that kind of thing before, but if you’ve got a balance problem and you need help, these people can help you,” said Jack.
The free screenings will last through the end of the month.
