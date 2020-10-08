Isaiah A. Thomas, 20, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The funeral service for Isaiah A. Thomas will be 3:00pm Monday, October 12th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of his family. Calling hours will precede the service at the funeral home beginning at 12:00pm.
Isaiah, Watertown, passed away Saturday, October 3rd following a motor vehicle accident. He was 20 years old.
Born in Watertown July 07, 2000, he was a son to Kalaparampil Thomas and Mariana Gonzalez. He was educated in the Watertown City School District. Isaiah worked at the Coffeen Street Dunkin' Donuts.
Isaiah enjoyed XBOX, listening to music, food, hunting, shooting guns, and the freedom he felt when driving a car. He loved his immediate and extended family, as well as his friends whom he considered to be “family.”
Besides his mother and father he is survived by his step-father, Michael Davidson of Watertown; his siblings, Ashley Lamourt, Joshua Dominic, Lindsay Davidson, Dominic Thomas, and Grace Davidson, all of Watertown; his nephew, Leonardo Lamourt of Watertown; his aunt, Elizabeth Gonzalez; his uncle, Jose Hernandez; his maternal grandmother, Noemi Rivera of the Bronx; his maternal cousins, Kiara Ramos, Abigail Ramos, Kiabella Gonzalez, Zachary Gonzalez; his great-cousin, Shakira Bryant; and his nana & papa, Roy and Karen Davidson. He is also survived by his labrador, Tucker, and an extended network of aunts, including Willette Berry & Tanisha Carr, uncles, cousins and friends.
Donations may be made in his memory to the Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water Street, Watertown, New York 13601.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.