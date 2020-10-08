Longtime state Senate GOP leader Joseph Bruno dies at 91

Former New York state Sen. Joseph Bruno, left, and his son Kenneth Bruno, leave federal court in Albany in 2009 during his federal corruption trial. (Source: AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
By Associated Press | October 8, 2020 at 9:02 AM EDT - Updated October 8 at 9:02 AM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Former state Senate Majority Leader Joseph Bruno has died at age 91.

Bruno rose from poverty to become one of New York’s most powerful politicians for more than a decade starting in the mid-1990s.

He was a crucial Republican ally of former Gov. George Pataki, helping usher in tax cuts and other conservative legislation. Bruno ended his state Senate career in 2008 after three decades.

In 2009, he was convicted of two corruption charges. He had them overturned on appeal and was acquitted at a second trial. He died Tuesday.

