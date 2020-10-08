Mostly sunny & cool

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be on the cool side today.
Temperatures started in the 30s and 40s. Highs will be in the mid-50s. That’s below average for this time of year.
It will be a calm, dry day. Skies will be mostly sunny.
There’s a 40 percent chance of showers overnight and temperatures dip into the 30s.
Friday will be dry and mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.
Saturday will be partly sunny and warmer. Highs will be in the upper 60s and there’s a chance of showers late in the afternoon.
Sunday will be mostly sunny and around 60.
There’s a chance of rain Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Highs will be in the 60s all three days.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.