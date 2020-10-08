Potsdam library getting new look, more space

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Potsdam Public Library is changing shape for the better.
Construction on an all-new mezzanine is well underway. It will increase the library’s available floor space.
Some stacks of books, a classroom and computers will go there. A children’s room will go underneath.
It’s part of a massive library renovation that will cost about $1.2 million.
“I will say that people like it cozy. So we’re doing as many homey touches as we can, even when we spread out,” said Sarah Sachs, Potsdam Public Library public service manager. “We really wanted to keep the 1930s style, so we’re bringing a lot of that back.”
The library could open for business as soon as construction in its public spaces is complete. The plan is to have that work completed by December or January.
