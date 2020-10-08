Salvation Army hosts Wings & Fries Sale

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s a fundraiser this weekend for the Watertown Salvation Army.
Maj. Karen Smullen said the last time they had their Wings and Fries Sal, they had more than 2,000 orders and they’re hoping for more of the same this year.
During an interview on 7 News This Morning, Smullen said the organization has been hit hard financially because they’ve had to cancel many fundraisers during the pandemic.
The sale is from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 10 at 723 State Street.
For $10, you get an order of wings (plain, hot, or barbecue), an order of fries, celery, and blue cheese dressing.
Call 315-782-4470 to place an order. The Salvation Army can only accept cash or checks.
