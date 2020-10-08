Sheriff: Harrisville classes to resume Friday in wake of evacuation

HARRISVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Classes will resume Friday for students in the Harrisville Central School District, according to Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli.
He said the school evacuated students and staff at around 11 a.m. Thursday morning after receiving a phone call.
Carpinelli said “certain words” were used that raised concern, but declined to comment on what those words were.
Because investigators were not immediately able to find the source of the call, the school evacuated as a precaution, he said.
The school posted the following message on its website and Facebook page:
“Special announcement: All students and staff are safe. Out of an abundance of caution, we decided to evacuate due to a message left last night on our phone system.”
We’ve reached out to the school for comment. We’ll update this story when we get more information.
