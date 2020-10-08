Stakeholders tour what will soon be Watertown’s new YMCA facility

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We have a visualization of what the old call center building in Watertown will look like as a YMCA.
Community stakeholders were treated to a tour of the facility with YMCA CEO Denise Young.
Cubicles will soon be pushed out and turned into swimming pools.
Office space will become a play space with a childcare area and adventure center.
There will also be a wellness center, locker rooms, exercise rooms and an area that will house two tennis courts and a raised running track.
“This has been a long time coming for Watertown. I don’t know in my many many years in this community that I’ve seen a project of this scope in downtown in all that time,” said Young.
“This is a huge opportunity for the community to bring the YMCA in the community in the 21st century and it’s helping downtown. It’s a huge transformation and we’re all looking forward to seeing this all come to a reality,” said Dr. Jason While, Advantage Watertown chairman.
The hope is to have the project complete by the fall of 2022.
