Stakeholders tour what will soon be Watertown’s new YMCA facility

Stakeholders tour what will soon be Watertown’s new YMCA facility
Community stakeholders were treated to a tour of the facility with YMCA CEO Denise Young. (Source: WWNY)
By Emily Griffin | October 8, 2020 at 12:55 PM EDT - Updated October 8 at 12:55 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We have a visualization of what the old call center building in Watertown will look like as a YMCA.

Community stakeholders were treated to a tour of the facility with YMCA CEO Denise Young.

Cubicles will soon be pushed out and turned into swimming pools.

Office space will become a play space with a childcare area and adventure center.

There will also be a wellness center, locker rooms, exercise rooms and an area that will house two tennis courts and a raised running track.

“This has been a long time coming for Watertown. I don’t know in my many many years in this community that I’ve seen a project of this scope in downtown in all that time,” said Young.

“This is a huge opportunity for the community to bring the YMCA in the community in the 21st century and it’s helping downtown. It’s a huge transformation and we’re all looking forward to seeing this all come to a reality,” said Dr. Jason While, Advantage Watertown chairman.

The hope is to have the project complete by the fall of 2022.

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.